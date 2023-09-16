Citigroup Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $110.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.64.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.
In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
