Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,965 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 9.91% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 336.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MMSC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 3,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

