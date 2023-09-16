Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,131. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $212.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

