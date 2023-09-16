Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 2,688 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,981,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,166,637. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

