Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 49 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.14. 1,692,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,169. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $232.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,247 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

