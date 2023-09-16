Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,233. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

