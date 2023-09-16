Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.84. 1,724,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average is $225.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

