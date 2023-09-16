Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 90,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,104. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $667.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

