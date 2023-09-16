Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $509,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,179,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,916. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

