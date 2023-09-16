Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,923 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.17. 478,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

