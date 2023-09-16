Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.4 %

Zoetis stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

