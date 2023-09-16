Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Hess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 22.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $160.35. 2,770,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.33. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

