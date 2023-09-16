Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 399 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,769. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

