Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VTI traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

