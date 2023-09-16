Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 7,563 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,778. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.