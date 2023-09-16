Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $560,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $409.60. 1,627,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.12 and a 200-day moving average of $356.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

