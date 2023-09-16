Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,805 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

