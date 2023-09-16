Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.25. 13,654,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.60.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

