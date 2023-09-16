Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 806,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,609,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $731.61 million, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.