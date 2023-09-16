Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 806,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,609,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.61 million, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 7,546,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,420 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,910,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 474,365 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

