Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,671.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $5.78 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 11.23%.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

