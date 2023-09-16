Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 3.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 3,153,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,379,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. The firm had revenue of $513.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 29.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,847,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 287,443 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

