CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4,753.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.21 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

