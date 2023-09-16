Coin98 (C98) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $79.69 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,777,767 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

