Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.34 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

