Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 59000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Commerce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$8.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

