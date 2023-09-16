Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.4 %

MGDDF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

