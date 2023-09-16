Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 1.7 %
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $746.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $5,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
