Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $204,240,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 219,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 112.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.