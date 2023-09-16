Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 509,841 shares of company stock worth $16,983,860. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

