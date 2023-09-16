Conflux (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.32 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $403.72 million and $25.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,548.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00244376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00810579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00547460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00058788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00119404 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,825,832 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,262,782,877.9061756 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12012731 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $20,893,066.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.