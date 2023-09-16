CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CNMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Get CONMED alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CONMED

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,302,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.