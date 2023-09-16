Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $260.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -142.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.