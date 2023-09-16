Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.05.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -142.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

