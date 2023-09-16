Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. Constellium has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

