Contrasting ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ImagineAR and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImagineAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 69.59%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than ImagineAR.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions $366.26 million 1.35 $72.71 million $3.52 7.14

This table compares ImagineAR and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ImagineAR.

Profitability

This table compares ImagineAR and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 18.86% -29.25% 11.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats ImagineAR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services. It serves the retail, sports/live events, advertising/promotions, e-sports, and fundraising industries. The company was formerly known as Imagination Park Technologies Inc. and changed its name to ImagineAR Inc. in April 2020. ImagineAR Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

