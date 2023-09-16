Contrasting SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -139.23% -25.49% -22.27% AIkido Pharma N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Risk & Volatility

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

66.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SomaLogic and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $101.39 million 4.32 -$109.16 million ($0.75) -3.11 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,453.53 -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.68

AIkido Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic. SomaLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIkido Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SomaLogic and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

SomaLogic currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.70%. AIkido Pharma has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 503.77%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which are utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries use in diagnostic applications for various diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal, a laboratory-developed test. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and government research institutions. The company has a collaboration agreement with Illumina Cambridge, Ltd for the development of co-branded NGS-based proteomic distributable kits. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

