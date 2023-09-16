Cooper Financial Group Acquires 9,786 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 166.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

