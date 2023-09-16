Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Starbucks stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.