Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.