Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after buying an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

