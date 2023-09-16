Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 5,062 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Truist Financial increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,709 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

