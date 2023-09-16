Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

