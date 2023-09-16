Cooper Financial Group Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,636,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,580 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 727.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $283.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.58. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

