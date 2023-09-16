Cooper Financial Group Has $495,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $413.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

