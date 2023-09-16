Cooper Financial Group Has $524,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.