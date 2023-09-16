Cooper Financial Group Has $690,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $420.13 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

