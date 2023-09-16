Cooper Financial Group Has $693,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $263.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.