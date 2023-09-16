Cooper Financial Group Has $811,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $374,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.23 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

