Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

